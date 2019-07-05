In the first month that red-light cameras were keeping watch on two dangerous Colorado Springs intersections, 1,128 possible violations were flagged, police said in a new release Friday.
Of those, police sent out warnings to 898 drivers — nearly 80% — after officers reviewed photos submitted by the vendor operating the cameras at East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road and at Lexington Drive and Briargate Parkway.
The cameras began operating April 9, but the city did not issue tickets — only warnings — for the first month. The number of tickets issued after the trial period ended May 9 won’t be available until next month, police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said.
Had tickets, which carry a $75 fine, been issued instead of warnings in the first month, the city would have collected $67,350.
Red light cameras are a controversial enforcement tactic that had been discontinued in Colorado Springs because of complaints and inaccuracies.
Critics contend that the primary purpose of red-light cameras is to raise revenue, pointing to instances in which yellow lights have been shortened and drivers ticketed for stopping too near the intersection.
Police and city officials dispute the claims, saying the technology has improved, officers review the evidence and enforcement needed to be stepped up after a record 48 traffic fatalities in 2018.
“The red-light cameras are not about revenue for us, it’s about safety,” Police Chief Vince Niski said at the end of the trial period. “By reducing the number of red light runners, we decrease the potential for serious crashes.
“Our goal is to get citizens to follow the rules of the road, to voluntarily comply, and ultimately get everyone home safely.”
Because the tickets are not considered moving violations, violators don’t get any points on their license. Drivers can also view the photo and video evidence online and contest the ticket. Those who ignore the citation might face more court fees.
The two intersections where the cameras were installed were chosen because of the high traffic volume at each and the number of crashes, particularly those causing serious injuries, police said.
Based on the warnings sent out, Platte and Chelton is by far the worst, accounting for 839 of the 898 warnings, or 93%.
More cameras will be installed at the northbound approach at Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle and the southbound approach at Academy and Dublin boulevards later this year.
