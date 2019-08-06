Five of seven shootings involving Colorado Springs police officers this year ended in fatalities, including Saturday's shooting that led to the death of 19-year-old De'von Bailey. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigates such shootings to avoid conflicts of interest.
Here's a look at the city's officer-involved shootings in 2019:
- On Saturday, Aug. 3, as police responded to a robbery about 6:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Fountain Boulevard. De'von Bailey, 19, was fatally shot. Police said officers were interviewing two suspects when Bailey "reached for a firearm," according to a sheriff's office news release. At least one officer fired at Bailey.
A protest by Bailey's friends and family against police brutality erupted in guns drawn midday Monday. Read more about the rally here.
- On July 23, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person, later identified as Joshua Vigil, walking with a gun in the 2200 block of Monterey Road. Vigil, 38, reportedly fled in a red Mustang after police confronted him. Police later found the Mustang crashed near the Fountain Garden Apartments, 3165 E. Fountain Blvd., where shots were fired during another encounter with Vigil. He later died at a hospital. The officers involved are Lucas Aragon, Cole Jones and Sgt. Mark Keller.
- On May 18, Sean Michael Collins, 29, was arguing with another resident of an apartment in the 4200 block of Forest Hill Road and then allegedly fired shots at responding officers. Officer Christopher Laabs fired shots during the hours-long standoff.
- On April 24, a shooting killed 29-year-old Jonathan Patzel when officers Colton Graham and Thomas Walling, and others, responded to a chaotic disturbance at the Arbor Pointe Apartments, 2475 Hancock Expressway. Patzel reportedly pulled out a weapon and approached officers before he was shot. The District Attorney's Office ruled the officers' actions justified.
- On April 15, officers responded to reports of an auto theft in progress in the 300 block of Longfellow Drive, where they arrested David McKnight, 24. About two hours after arresting him, officers spotted a black sports utility vehicle that reportedly was linked to the theft. While questioning a second man, he became "evasive and erratic," and Sgt. Adam Romine fired a shot that didn't hit anyone.
- On Jan. 23, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Mountain Ridge Apartments, 2605 Verde Drive. Officers Max Nevarez and Mathew Waldera encountered 32-year-old Thomas McGeorge, who was armed. Shots were fired, and McGeorge was hospitalized with injuries that were non-life threatening. The officers' actions were ruled justified by the District Attorney’s Office.
- On Jan. 12, Bill Gerald Akes died during a struggle with officers near Motor City. Akes, 48, was armed with a hatchet when officers responded to reports of a suspicious man in a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Elevate Apartments, 340 Crestone Lane. Officer Brock Lofgren shot Akes.