Police are investigating a Wednesday-night convenience store robbery in eastern Colorado Springs they say could be tied to a nearby officer-involved shooting hours later.
A suspect pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Diamond Shamrock convenience store, 4825 Galley Road. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
The robbery may be related to an off-duty officer-involved shooting at a Carl's Jr. early Thursday morning about a mile away, as well as to a robbery of a nearby Loaf 'N Jug around the same time, police told The Gazette.
There were no injuries, and the investigation continues, police say.