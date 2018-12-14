Police are investigating possible connections between two overnight robberies at Colorado Springs convenience stores.
The first occurred just before 2 a.m. Friday at the Loaf 'N Jug at 2505 S. Chelton Road. A woman wearing a white hoodie and a dark colored bandanna pointed a gun at the clerk in the service window and took off with money, police said.
Another woman wearing similar clothing reportedly robbed a 7-Eleven in Fountain less than an hour before, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
"Most of these robberies that we’ve been having, the suspects are wearing hoodies and scarves. So, we don’t know if it’s the same people or its just a coincidence," Sgt. Robert Wilson said to KKTV. "We’re still investigating at this time."