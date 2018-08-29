Colorado Springs police are investigating two overnight smash-and-grab burglaries, starting at the Canna Meds Wellness Center in southeast Colorado Springs and later at a northeast Famous Footwear.
After receiving the first call at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, police found a stolen vehicle that had been driven into the front lobby at Canna Meds Wellness Center, 506 N. Chelton Road. A friend of Jaymen Johnson, the dispensary owner, told Gazette news partner KKTV that the vehicle destroyed the front counter and display cases.
Police responded to the second call at 10:21 p.m. and found a Jeep that had crashed through the front of Famous Footwear, 3080 N. Powers Blvd. Officers determined that the vehicle had been stolen and several items were taken from the store.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said officers are investigating if the incidents are related. “There is a strong indication that they are,” he said.
Anyone with information should call 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
Contact the writer: 636-4809 @leslie_m_james