Colorado Springs police are investigating an incident in which unknown individuals seemingly shot at a paint can in a residential neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs, officials with the Police Department said.
Police received calls regarding shots being fired in the 5700 block of Arrowleaf Drive Thursday. At around 4:20 p.m., officers found a paint can that had been shot in a creek just south of 5700 Arrowleaf. Police also recovered 12 shell casings, officials said.
After police left the area, officials said the suspects returned and fired again. At around 6 p.m., officers were again dispatched. This time, they found 13 shell casings near the same area of the shooting.
There have been no injuries reported or damage to neighboring houses, officials said.