Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting that took place in the southern part of town Wednesday evening, police said.
Around 6:30 p.m., police were notified of a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway at the Kum & Go gas station in the area, police said. Officers arrived to find one man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, bleeding profusely, police said. The man was taken to the hospital.
Preliminary police investigation revealed that the shooting occurred elsewhere and that the man either walked to or was dropped off at the gas station.
Police said that there may have been an earlier disturbance leading up to the shooting, but that is unconfirmed.
No one has been arrested in the incident, according to police.