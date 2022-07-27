Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
iStock

Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting that took place in the southern part of town Wednesday evening, police said. 

Around 6:30 p.m., police were notified of a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway at the Kum & Go gas station in the area, police said. Officers arrived to find one man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, bleeding profusely, police said. The man was taken to the hospital. 

Preliminary police investigation revealed that the shooting occurred elsewhere and that the man either walked to or was dropped off at the gas station. 

Police said that there may have been an earlier disturbance leading up to the shooting, but that is unconfirmed. 

No one has been arrested in the incident, according to police.  

Victims identified in Lamar triple shooting
Colorado Springs man pleads guilty in district court to fentanyl distribution leading to the death of a minor

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments