Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night near North Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Colorado Springs police told Gazette news partner KKTV that at least one person was shot.

The shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the 2200 Block of E La Salle St.

This is a developing story. Read more from KKTV here.