A shooting has been reported at a southeastern Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said.

Officers received a report of shots fired about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Summit Creek Apartments, 1940 S. Chelton Road, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The victim was identified as an adult male, KKTV reported.

All people involved in the shooting have been accounted for, and a person of interest was being questioned, according to KKTV.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.