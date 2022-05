Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving a child, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Saturday.

Police officers were notified of a sexual assault just before 1:40 a.m. on Saturday at the 2400 block of Payne Circle East. Upon arrival, police arrested a male suspect on unrelated warrants and took him to El Paso County jail.

The child and their parent were taken to a hospital and evaluated, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.