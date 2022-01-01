Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
Colorado Springs Police are investigating an incident in which two people were stabbed in the early morning on New Year’s Day, officials with the police department said.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were investigating a disturbance call in the 1000 block of Mazatlan Circle when bystanders flagged down officers to tend to a man who had suffered several knife wounds, police officials said. The officers applied a tourniquet to the man.

According to police investigation, the man was assaulted by an associate of his for an unknown reason, officials said. While investigating further, officers found a second man who had a superficial knife wound to his neck.

At this time, police have named a suspect but that person has not been positively identified.

