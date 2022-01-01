Colorado Springs Police are investigating an incident in which two people were stabbed in the early morning on New Year’s Day, officials with the police department said.
Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were investigating a disturbance call in the 1000 block of Mazatlan Circle when bystanders flagged down officers to tend to a man who had suffered several knife wounds, police officials said. The officers applied a tourniquet to the man.
According to police investigation, the man was assaulted by an associate of his for an unknown reason, officials said. While investigating further, officers found a second man who had a superficial knife wound to his neck.
At this time, police have named a suspect but that person has not been positively identified.
