A man was found dead after a reported shooting outside of an apartment complex in east Colorado Springs late Wednesday, police said.
The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Murray Boulevard near the Shannon Glen Apartments. Police did not elaborate on the details of the incident, only that they believe it is the result of a "disturbance," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The fatality is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.