Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old Fountain girl as "accidental," a spokeswoman said Thursday.
The girl, who's name has not been released, died Wednesday after being shot in the face inside her home in the 6800 block of Kasson Drive, said Lisa Schneider, a Fountain Police Department spokeswoman.
Other details about the shooting, including who fired the shot, were not released.
When officers arrived to the home about 5:45 p.m., an off-duty El Paso County sheriff's deputy was performing CPR on the girl, Schneider said. Police took over CPR until paramedics arrived, but the girl did not survive.
The cause of death is pending a determination by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.
"Yesterday, our school community experienced a sudden and unexpected loss of one of our (Fountain Middle School) Trojans," Principal William Dallas wrote to parents in a letter Thursday.
Counselors will be available to students at Fountain Middle School Friday, Dallas said.