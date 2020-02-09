Police are investigating a shooting death in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police said one person was shot near the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, which is near Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road.

Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Catherine Silver, a reporter with Gazette news partner KKTV, reports that there is heavy police presence at an apartment complex near Mallard Drive and Chelton Road.

#BREAKING: Heavy police presence at an apartment complex near Mallard & Chelton in #ColoradoSprings. Investigators have Mazatlan Circle blocked with crime tape. We’re working to learn more information on scene. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/UVQH4vFkuP — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) February 10, 2020

Additional information was not immediately provided by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with Gazette.com for updates.

