Police are investigating a shooting death in southeast Colorado Springs.
Police said one person was shot near the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, which is near Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road.
Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Catherine Silver, a reporter with Gazette news partner KKTV, reports that there is heavy police presence at an apartment complex near Mallard Drive and Chelton Road.
#BREAKING: Heavy police presence at an apartment complex near Mallard & Chelton in #ColoradoSprings. Investigators have Mazatlan Circle blocked with crime tape. We’re working to learn more information on scene. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/UVQH4vFkuP— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) February 10, 2020
Additional information was not immediately provided by police.
This is a developing story. Stay with Gazette.com for updates.
