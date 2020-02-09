police lights

Police are investigating a shooting death in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police said one person was shot near the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, which is near Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. 

Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 6:30 p.m. 

Catherine Silver, a reporter with Gazette news partner KKTV, reports that there is heavy police presence at an apartment complex near Mallard Drive and Chelton Road. 

Additional information was not immediately provided by police. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Gazette.com for updates. 

