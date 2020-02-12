Colorado Springs police are investigating a deadly shooting reported late Tuesday night at a Colorado Springs business.
Just before midnight police were called to 400 block of West Fillmore Street, where they found a dead man. According to Gazette news partners KKTV, the man was found at a strip mall. Based on circumstances, detectives from CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section assumed the investigation.
Officers told KKTV they expect to be there until at least daybreak in order to do a more thorough investigation of the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.