UPDATE 9:00PM
Colorado Springs Police received a call around 8pm of a single motorcycle accident in the 2500 block of Hancock Expy. Upon officer’s arrival, they located the accident and observed the rider of the motorcycle was unresponsive. The male was determined to be deceased at the scene.
Hancock Expy is shut down westbound at Laramie Dr.
The road will remain closed pending completion of the investigation, and citizens are advised to seek alternative routes.
This is the 24th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the 4th involving a motorcycle.
___
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a deadly crash at Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway.
Traffic in the area will be diverted for several hours.