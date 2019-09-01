Gazette Lights Stock Photo

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

The crash was reported at 8:42 p.m. Sunday at North Academy Boulevard near Parkmoor Village Drive. 

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the motorcyclist died in the crash.  

Traffic on southbound lanes of Academy Boulevard is being diverted at Rebecca Lane. The road is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate. 

This is the 33rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. 

No other details about the crash were immediately available. 

