Colorado Springs police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in southeastern Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.
Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the 1400 block Jet Wing Circle at about 3:45 p.m. Upon investigation, police learned the incident was a drive-by shooting. Officers also found ammunition casings around the residence the suspects shot at. Police said no one was injured in the shooting.
Officials with the Sand Creek division said the shooting is an isolated incident and have no reason to believe anyone else is in danger.
Police are investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.