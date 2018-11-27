Police are investigating a double shooting at a Colorado Springs apartment complex in late Monday, police said.
One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment at the Residence at Austin Bluffs, 4130 Morning Sun Avenue, just after 11:30 p.m., said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black. While police were on scene, they were notified that another man shot multiple times was dropped off at a local hospital.
Both suffered serious injuries but are expected to recover.
Black said the shootings are connected and that investigators are compiling suspect information.
Anyone with information can call 444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call 634-7867.
A woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound Friday night at an apartment complex 1.5 miles from the Residence at Austin Bluffs. If her death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 32nd this year in Colorado Springs.