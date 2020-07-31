Police are investigating the death of an 83-year-old man in a home east of downtown Colorado Springs last week as a homicide, investigators said Friday.
Gilbert Sandoval's body was found in the home in the 500 block of Custer Avenue along with a woman who was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
On July 22, police received a request for an "urgent assist" at the home around 12:30 p.m., police reported. No other details about the death were released.
If Sandoval's death is ruled a homicide, it would be the 22nd this year n the city. Last year at this time, there had been 14 homicides, police said.
This is a developing story.