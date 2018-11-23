Police were investigating a death in a northeast Colorado Springs apartment complex near Palmer Park Friday night.
Colorado Springs police reported the death, at the 3300 block of Knoll Lane, near North Carefree Circle and Academy Boulevard, in a tweet at 9:46 p.m.
Gazette news partner KKTV reports that officers responded to the area at about 9 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Police did not immediately provide any additional details about the death.
This is a developing story. Stay with Gazette.com for updates.
