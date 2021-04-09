Colorado Springs police were investigating a deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon.
When officers responded to a 10 a.m. call about a shooting in the 3600 block of Uintah Street, near The Citadel Mall, they found a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound, said police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik.
The scene was still active as of 4 p.m. as officers collected evidence and interviewed potential witnesses, Sokolik said.
No suspect information was released, and no arrests were announced.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
HAPPENING NOW ‼️Officers and detectives are investigating a shooting in the area of Uintah and Delaware. One deceased male on scene.PIO not responding to this scene. An update with more information will be released via the Police Blotter when it becomes available.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) April 9, 2021
