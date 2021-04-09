Uintah-Delaware.jpg

Colorado Springs police were investigating a deadly shooting in eastern Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon.

When officers responded to a 10 a.m. call about a shooting in the 3600 block of Uintah Street, near The Citadel Mall, they found a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound, said police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik.

The scene was still active as of 4 p.m. as officers collected evidence and interviewed potential witnesses, Sokolik said.

No suspect information was released, and no arrests were announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

