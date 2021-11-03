Ambulance.jpg

One person is dead following a crash in southern Colorado Springs, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said Wednesday. 

Police say the crash occurred around 7 a.m. at Marksheffel Road and Drennan Road when a Toyota Prius, stopped at a westbound stop sign, made a left turn in front of a Ford truck heading north.  The Prius driver died on scene. The driver of the truck was not injured, police said. 

Police said neither drugs nor alcohol played a factor in the crash. Police are investigating the crash. 

This is the 42nd traffic related death in 2021, according to police. There were 40 this time last year. 

