Police are investigating two robberies with 2 miles of one another that occurred late Friday in southeast Colorado Springs.

The first robbery was reported at 11:21 p.m. at an unspecified business in the 3700 block of Drennan Road. Police said a man with a gun stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

As officer were investigating at the business on Drennan Road, police received a call for a second robbery just two miles away at a business in the 2500 block of South Chelton Road. A man entered the store, told employees he had a gun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Officers searched both areas and were unable to locate the robber.

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast.

