Eight cars' windows appeared to be shot out Saturday morning outside a westside apartment complex, Colorado Springs police said.
Shortly before 5 a.m., officers were called to the Altamira Apartments at 2210 Skyview Lane, west of I-25 and near Bear Creek Dog Park, according to initial reports.
Police are asking residents in the area to check for damage to their property and report if any is found.
It was not immediately clear if any property from inside the cars was taken.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Gold Hill Division detectives at (719) 385-2100.