Police are investigating two small fires set a day apart at a Colorado Springs Walmart.

Fire and police personnel responded to the first fire around 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the 707 S. 8th St. store, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. On Friday morning, officials were dispatched once again to the same store, where employees had distinguished the fire prior to their arrival.

Customers and employees were evacuated both days and suffered no injuries. The store sustained smoke and minor fire damage, according to police.