Multiple banks were robbed in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, police said.
A man walked into Ent Credit Union at 4545 Galley Road around 2:37 p.m. and demanded cash from a clerk. He escaped and ran west with an undisclosed amount of money.
Less than an hour later two men walked into TCF Bank at 9265 North Union Boulevard and one of the men walked up to the teller and demanded cash. The two men fled in an unknown direction.
In a third robbery, two men entered the FirstBank at 1275 West Garden of the Gods Road around 4:34 p.m. Both men approached different clerks and demanded cash. The two men then jumped into a vehicle in the parking lot and sped away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No weapons were used in the robberies.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating whether the three robberies were connected.