Colorado Springs police are looking for a person who pulled a gun and fired several shots during an altercation outside the Citadel Mall shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The shooting was reported in a parking lot near the food court entrance at 3:45 p.m. Police said there were several cars in the parking lot when the shooting occurred. Police have not said whether any property was damaged by the gunfire.
No injuries have been reported, and those involved in the altercation fled before officers arrived, police said.
The mall was not evacuated and remains open during the investigation.
