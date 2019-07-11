Police are looking for a gunman after a shooting Thursday on Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs police said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Sgt. Patricia Turechek said.
The shooting at approximately 5:20 p.m. followed what police said was a meeting at a nearby apartment and a dispute over a possible theft.
The victim was shot after the other man drove off and he chased after him in his car. Both men got out of their cars on Academy and shots were fired, Turechek said.
After being shot, the victim got back into his car and pulled into the Citadel Crossing shopping center, she said, where either he or a witness called police.
No information about the gunman has been released.
