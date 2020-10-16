Emergency warning red and blue roof mounted police LED blinker light bar turned on
A Colorado Springs man has died after he was shot last week, police said.

Todd Barnes, 57, was shot in the 200 block of North Wasatch Avenue around 8:41 p.m. Oct. 6.

Colorado Springs police raced to the site, where Barnes was taken to the hospital for "serious, life-threatening" injuries.

Barnes died in the hospital Tuesday. The coroner has yet to determine the official cause of death, but police are investigating his death as a homicide. 

Barnes death is the 31st homicide investigation in the city this year, according to police. The same time last year the city had investigated 18 homicides.

