Colorado Springs police continue to investigate a shooting that injured multiple people outside the Latin Quarters nightclub early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the parking lot outside the nightclub off North Academy Boulevard, where "multiple shooters" injured several people around the time the nightclub was closing at 2 a.m., James Sokolik, the department's spokesman, said.

Emergency responders took victims to the hospital with gunshot wounds, injuries from shrapnel and other injuries "associated with gunfire." No life-threatening injuries were reported, Sokolik said.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate, Sokolik said.