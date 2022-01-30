Colorado Springs police say they believe the same suspects are responsible for at least two robberies that occurred late Saturday night and early Sunday during a 90-minute period that saw thieves hit stores across a wide swath of the city.

“Similar suspects (with) similar getaway vehicles,” were spotted at two of the crime scenes, said Sgt. Paul Malchow. “Any of the other ones, looks like at this point there may be some speculation about a ‘crime spree’ going on, but I don’t have any factual basis to back that up.”

A police sergeant told Gazette news partner KKTV that suspects in the first burglary, at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, shattered a storefront window and stole items from inside Sam’s Smoke Shop on Star Ranch Road in the southwest part of the city.

At 11:15 p.m., thieves broke windows, entered and stole unknown merchandise from a Valero gas station in the 1700 block of Briargate Boulevard in north Colorado Springs.

About 20 minutes later, an east-side Valero off Constitution Avenue and North Academy reported a similar smash-and-grab.

Then shortly after midnight, suspects “brandishing a hammer” held up a 7-Eleven on Harrison Road, near Lake Avenue and Interstate 25, fleeing with an unknown amount of cash before police arrived in response to an alarm.

Malchow was unable to provide more information or details about the crimes or suspects, who remain at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.