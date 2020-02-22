Two men were seriously injured in two separate shootings and carjackings in southern Colorado Springs on Saturday, police said.

The first shooting happened about 10 a.m, at the Broadmoor Ridge Apartment Homes, 3893 Westmeadow Drive, where a man who'd been shot was found lying in the parking lot, said police spokesman Sgt. Jason Newton.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot in the face and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.

While officers were investigating the shooting, a carjacking was reported about a half mile away.

A Dodge Journey with the license plate of 273-WKQ was stolen at gunpoint by a male in the 3700 block of Penny Point, Newton said.

"At this time we are investigating both scenes independently to determine if they are linked," Newton said.

About 3:40 p.m., a second shooting and carjacking was reported at East Vermijo and South Wahsatch avenues, police said.

A male walked down Wahsatch Avenue toward Costilla Street firing a gun, shooting one driver in the face, Newton said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, he said.

The male continued to walk down Wahsatch, Newton said, where he highjacked a Buick LeSabre with Colorado license plate of 350-VOM at gunpoint. The man also pointed a gun at an employee of Apex Sports at 327 S. Weber St., police said.

Police have not said if they believe the two shootings and car thefts are related.

"I would like to say there is (no danger to the public), but there is," Newton said. He advised that if anyone recognizes the Buick LeSabre, to not approach it and call police.

"These things don't occur very often, but it is unsettling that we have two today, so I totally understand that people are on edge."

At the scene of a SECOND shooting & car-jacking in Colorado Springs today. Waiting to find out more from police @csgazette pic.twitter.com/82SGoiVTHu — Liz Henderson (@GazetteLiz) February 23, 2020

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the stolen Dodge were asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

