Two people were shot and injured in separate shootings Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs, police said.

The first shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at the 7900 block of Antelope Valley Point in northeast Colorado Springs. Police described the incident as 'domestic,' and said a female victim sustained a graze wound but was expected to be okay.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot Monday afternoon on the city's south side.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

At 4 p.m., police responded to a townhouse in southeast Colorado Springs, where they found the teen with a single gunshot wound.

He was with a group of other teenage boys near the intersection of Del Mar and Carmel drives, when a gunshot was fired, Colorado Springs police said. The boys were seen running from the area.

"At this time, there is very little evidence, and testimony is sketchy," police said in an online report.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

RELATED: