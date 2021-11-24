Colorado Springs police are investigating the deaths of two people found shot Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Hopeful Drive at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning in response to a report of two people who had been found dead. Their roommate, the person who reported the deaths to police, found the two — a man and a woman — dead after arriving back home.

Police who responded to the scene found the two had died from apparent gunshot wounds, Lt. Jim Sokolik said at a press briefing. The department’s homicide unit responded to the scene and is investigating the deaths as potential homicides.

Sokolik said there’s currently no danger to the public and a determination on the causes of death, as well as identifications, for the two would come from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Police are still interviewing neighbors around the home, and Sokolik said the area around the neighborhood would remain closed throughout the afternoon.