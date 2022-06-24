A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 Thursday evening, the police department said.
Upon arriving at the scene around 8 p.m., the police's Major Crash Team determined the man had pulled over to the left shoulder of the road due to mechanical issues. A second northbound vehicle then struck the parked vehicle, police said.
Police did not indicate that any arrests have been made, and said that impairment is not suspected.
Northbound I-25 from Cimarron was blocked for the crash but has since reopened.
Another three-vehicle traffic accident occurred at the intersection of E. Fountain Blvd. and S. Murray Blvd. just before 3 a.m. Friday, police said.
Two parties were transported to the hospital with injuries.
According to the blotter, the investigation is ongoing and no one was arrested. Both E. Fountain Blvd. and S. Murray Blvd. have reopened, per law enforcement social media.