Police are investigating the latest in a recent string of bank robberies in Colorado Springs, according to an online report.
Witnesses reported that a man walked into the Ent Credit Union on North Wahsatch Avenue and handed a teller a note demanding money, according to Colorado Springs police. The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
This latest crime took place less than a week after three banks were robbed in a single afternoon.
On Oct. 15, two branches of Ent Credit Union were robbed — one on Flintridge Drive, and the other on Jet Wing Drive — as well as the Chase Bank on Centennial Boulevard, police said.
Three more banks were robbed six days earlier, by a robber or robbers using similar tactics.
On Oct. 9, the Ent Credit Union at 4545 Galley Road was robbed around 2:30 p.m. Within two hours, a TCF Bank and a Firstbank were also robbed.
In each instance, witnesses reported that at least one person approached a teller, handed them a note demanding money, and left with an unreported amount of cash.
No weapons were used in any of the robberies, police said.