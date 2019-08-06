Four people were robbed at gunpoint Monday night in separate heists reported across the city.
Police reported:
• Two men in a dark, four-door sedan robbed a woman about 9:40 p.m. in northern Colorado Springs. She was sitting on the curb in the 1700 block of Briargate Boulevard when the sedan pulled up and two men got out. One pointed a silver handgun at her head, demanding her phone and purse.
• Twenty minutes later, another woman was robbed in the 6500 block of Baytree Grove, but it was unclear what the thieves took.
Descriptions of the robbers in both cases matched, police said.
• About 11 p.m., two men pointed a silver handgun at a man outside a home in the 900 block of East Moreno Avenue. The men demanded his wallet and cell phone, then fled.
• Meanwhile, the officers were alerted to another robbery two blocks away in the 900 block of East Costilla Street. A man was in a car waiting for a friend when two strangers approached, and one pointed a silver handgun at him and demanded his wallet and cell phone.
It’s unclear whether the robberies are related, and details on the suspects were not immediately available.
