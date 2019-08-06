Four people were robbed at gunpoint Monday night in separate robberies reported across Colorado Springs.
At about 9:40 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint by two men in a dark 4-door sedan in northern Colorado Springs, police said.
The woman told police she was sitting on the curb in the 1700 block of Briargate Boulevard when the sedan pulled up next to her and two men got out. One of them pointed a silver handgun at her head, demanding her phone and purse, police said.
Twenty minutes later, another woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 6500 block of Baytree Grove, police said. It's unclear what the thieves took.
Police did not provide details on the robbers, though they said their descriptions matched.
An hour later, two separate robberies were reported in east Colorado Springs.
At about 11 p.m., two men pointed a silver handgun at a man outside a home in the 900 block of East Moreno Avenue, police said. The two robbers demanded his wallet and cell phone before fleeing.
As officers investigated the robbery, they received reports of another robbery two blocks away in the 900 block of East Costilla Street. A man was in a car waiting for his friend when two strangers approached him, police said.
One of robbers pointed a silver handgun at the man and demanded his wallet and cell phone.
It’s unclear if those robberies are related. Details on the suspects were not immediately available.
No arrests were made in the robberies and no injuries were reported.
