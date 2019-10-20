A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a home in northeast Colorado Springs Sunday, according to Colorado Springs police.

The woman was found in a home in the 6000 block of Bow River Drive, in a neighborhood southwest of North Powers and Dublin boulevards.

Colorado Springs called the woman's death suspicious, and will investigate it as a homicide while the El Paso County coroner conducts an examination and determines the cause and manner of death.

There is not believed to be any danger to the public, police said.

Additional information about the investigation was not provided.

