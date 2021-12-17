The four officers in an officer-involved shooting near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard were identified Friday in a release sent by Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman Lt. James Sokolik.
Officers Scott Ferguson, Ray Shepard, Ryan Paine and Thorin Fash were all placed on administrative leave in accordance with standard policy following a shooting Dec. 10. Officer Ferguson has been with the police department since October 2012. Officer Shepard has been with the department since January 2016. Officer Paine has been with the department since March 2018. Officer Fash has been with the department since November 2018.
Around 2:10 a.m. the morning of Dec. 10, officers were sent to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs, according to Sokolik. Officers made contact with a man and told him to exit the vehicle. The man fired a gun at officers, Sokolik said. In response, at least one officer returned fire. The man then barricaded himself inside the vehicle.
According to Sokolik, officers requested negotiators and the tactical enforcement unit or SWAT Team. Prior to their arrival, the man called the department's communication center and said he was armed and was going to kill a police officer.
Sokolik said man then fired at officers again and at least one officer returned fire. After reinforcements arrived and officers deemed it safe to approach the vehicle, the man was found dead inside, Sokolik said. No officers or community members were injured.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.