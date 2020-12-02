Colorado Springs police have named two men who were shot to death early Saturday at a home in a north Colorado Springs neighborhood.
Francis McKinnis III, 22, and Wolfgang Massie, 18, were found dead from gunshot wounds in the 11000 block of Hanging Valley Way near Interquest and Voyager parkways after police responded to an emergency call at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the police department. Both men were from Colorado Springs.
Witnesses told police that the men were shot during a gathering at the home.
McKinnis and Massie’s deaths are the 36th and 37th homicide investigations in Colorado Springs this year, compared to 24 at this time last year, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the agency at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.