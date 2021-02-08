Police Car.jpg

On Monday afternoon, the victim of a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 3900 Block of Galley Road Friday has been identified by police as 44-year-old John Richard Roth.

Police responded to the report of the shooting inside an apartment complex at  2:52 P.M Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located Roth's deceased body along with a second adult male suffering from serious injuries. The injured male was later transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition and has not been identified. 

An investigation is still active regarding this incident. 

Roth’s death is the fourth homicide in Colorado Springs in 2021.

