On Monday afternoon, the victim of a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the 3900 Block of Galley Road Friday has been identified by police as 44-year-old John Richard Roth.
Police responded to the report of the shooting inside an apartment complex at 2:52 P.M Friday.
Upon arrival, officers located Roth's deceased body along with a second adult male suffering from serious injuries. The injured male was later transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition and has not been identified.
An investigation is still active regarding this incident.
Roth’s death is the fourth homicide in Colorado Springs in 2021.