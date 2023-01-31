Police arrested a robbery suspect who had barricaded himself in a detached garage south of Colorado Springs on Monday morning.

The suspect was connected with a robbery at the Circle K in the 6400 block of South Highway 85, which was reported around 3:40 a.m., according to the Fountain Police Department. After the robbery, the suspect allegedly left the store on foot and walked toward a neighborhood in the Security-Widefield area.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, unlawfully entered a detached garage and barricaded himself inside, police said. Later, while attempting to flee, the suspect was arrested by the Police Department and members of the El Paso County Tactical Group, who set up a perimeter around the area.

Rowell was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, second-degree burglary, menacing, theft and criminal mischief.

Rowell has since been connected to three burglaries in Fountain's 5000 and 7000 blocks of South Highway 85 in November and December of last year, according to police.

Fountain police said Rowell is a parolee with the Colorado Department of Corrections and has eight prior felony convictions since 2011, for which he was sentenced to the CDOC with a combined total of 41 years. However, most of the sentences ran concurrently.