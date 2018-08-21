FOUNTAIN — A man has been arrested on suspicion of forcing a Greyhound bus to crash into an Interstate 25 guardrail after threatening its driver and passengers, authorities said Tuesday.
Mexican national Edmundo Arellanes-Audelo, 47, faces charges of felony menacing with a weapon, assault, reckless endangerment, felony criminal mischief and hindering public transportation.
The Denver-bound bus was heading north on I-25 near South Academy Boulevard when Arellanes-Audelo threatened the driver and the 26 other passengers with a knife, Fountain police said. While trying to attack the driver, he grabbed the steering wheel so the bus crashed into the guardrail, a news release said.
Arellanes-Audelo broke out a window and tried to flee but was stopped by a passerby who pulled out a gun, police said. He dropped the knife and was taken into custody when police arrived.