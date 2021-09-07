Colorado Springs police have identified the man shot and killed by deputies near Peyton last week.
On Tuesday police identified Connor Riley McDaniel, 26, as the man killed in a shooting with El Paso County deputies last week.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Gollihar Court at around 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday, where they tried to make contact with McDaniel. They'd been told he was suicidal and had a gun.
Tactical units and crisis response teams found McDaniel by an open field nearby, watching officers from behind a line of trees. They tried to deescalate the situation over the phone, but police said McDaniel fired at them, prompting three deputies to return fire. McDaniel died on scene.
All three deputies were place on administrative leave after the incident, per the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office policy.
Police said that detectives with the department’s deadly force investigation team were actively investigating the case, and that a final cause and manner of death will be released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.