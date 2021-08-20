Police have obtained an arrest warrant following the shooting that killed one on the east side of Pueblo Thursday night.

The Pueblo County coroner identified Mack James Glover, 36, on Friday as the man killed in the shooting, and Pueblo police said they’d obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for Matthew James Archuletta, 33.

At around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department fielded a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot in the 1700 block of Troy Avenue. There, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they’d seen a 2014 Dodge Charger with a license plate reading BFHD90 leaving the area. On Thursday, police identified 29-year-old Jessica Ann Martinez as a person of interest in the case, but announced Friday morning that they’d located her, and were still looking for the Charger.

Friday evening, police announced the arrest warrant for Archuletta, who they said is a 5-foot-7-inch, 228-pound Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. They added that in 2018, he was a wanted criminal with the Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force.

Police urged anyone with information on the incident to call Detective Gravatt at 719-350-6022, or to do so anonymously with the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. Police noted that Crime Stoppers information that leads to a felony arrest could result in a cash reward.