A man slain near a Colorado Springs nightclub early Saturday was identified Monday, and his suspected killer is being sought.
Ervey Enriquez, 17, was shot about 1 a.m. near Club La Casota, 430 S. Circle Drive, in southeast Colorado Springs.
Police found him in a parking lot, and he died at a hospital.
Suspected killer Edwin Figueroa, 26, still is being sought, police spokesman Howard Black said in a news release.
Figueroa is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him or has information on the case should call police at 444-7000. Or, to remain anonymous, call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 634-7867.
Residents in the area were asked to stay indoors behind locked windows early Saturday as police searched for Figueroa, then served a warrant in the 6200 block of Riverdale Drive, Black said.
More than 100 people gathered outside of Club La Casota that evening to remember Enriquez, KOAA News5 reported.
His death is the first homicide that Colorado Springs police have investigated this year. At this time last year, Colorado Springs police had investigated two homicides, Black said.