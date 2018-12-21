The man found dead Thursday in an apartment in southeast Colorado Springs has been identified as Robbie London, 43, police said.
Officers were called to the complex in the 2100 bock of Delta Drive about 2 p.m. after receiving a call of a body in an apartment.
London, a Colorado Springs resident, died of a gunshot wound, police said. No arrests have been announced.
His death is the city’s 37th homicide this year. The previous record was 33 homicides in 2017.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
