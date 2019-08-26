Colorado Springs police on Monday identified a man named in an arrest warrant accusing him of attacking a woman with a metal pole outside Bear Creek Park in June.
Gabriel Valencia, 33, is awaiting extradition from Iowa, where he was held on an unrelated charge and officials say he'll be eventually taken to the El Paso County jail on suspicion of attempted first degree murder, said police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr.
Police say they identified Valencia after they found his DNA on the pole he used to strike a woman in the head on June 27. The woman was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Valencia is held in Pottawattamie County in connection to motor vehicle theft, vehicle eluding, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated, jail records there show. Officials in Iowa identified Valencia as a Denver resident who stands 5-feet-10 and weighs 155 pounds.
In Colorado Springs, police say they responded to a call of a woman screaming after a man was seen running away at about 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of South 21st Street on June 27. They combed the area, but were unable to immediately find a suspect, police said.